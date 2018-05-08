ORLANDO, Fla. -- SeaWorld Entertainment experienced a 15 percent increase in attendance, the company announced Tuesday.
- SeaWorld Entertainment reports increased attendance
- Attendance, revenue up in double digits, company says
- SeaWorld set to open several attractions in the next year
The Orlando-based company said 3.2 million guests visited its theme parks during the first part of 2018.
SeaWorld also reported $217.2 million in total revenue, a 17 percent increase.
"We are happy about the progress we made in the first quarter and the continued positive results we are seeing year-to-date in April and are laser-focused on continuing to execute as we enter the peak summer season," said John Reilly, interim CEO of SeaWorld Entertainment.
The company also saw a 10 percent increase in season pass sales revenue.
In recent years, SeaWorld has faced steep declines in attendance and revenue, much of that from the backlash caused by the 2013 documentary "Blackfish."
To counteract the losses, SeaWorld has shifted its focus to conservation and education initiatives. In 2016, SeaWorld announced the end of its orca breeding program.
The company has also ramped up the number of new attractions at its theme parks. In Orlando, a new water slide called Ray Rush is set to open at Aquatica this weekend. SeaWorld Orlando also plans to open Infinity Falls, a family-friendly raft ride, this year. Most recently, the company announced that a Sesame Street land would open in Orlando in spring 2019.