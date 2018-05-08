ORLANDO, Fla. -- SeaWorld Entertainment experienced a 15 percent increase in attendance, the company announced Tuesday.

The Orlando-based company said 3.2 million guests visited its theme parks during the first part of 2018.

SeaWorld also reported $217.2 million in total revenue, a 17 percent increase.

"We are happy about the progress we made in the first quarter and the continued positive results we are seeing year-to-date in April and are laser-focused on continuing to execute as we enter the peak summer season," said John Reilly, interim CEO of SeaWorld Entertainment.

The company also saw a 10 percent increase in season pass sales revenue.

In recent years, SeaWorld has faced steep declines in attendance and revenue, much of that from the backlash caused by the 2013 documentary "Blackfish."

To counteract the losses, SeaWorld has shifted its focus to conservation and education initiatives. In 2016, SeaWorld announced the end of its orca breeding program.