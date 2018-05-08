Two more restaurants at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom now serve alcohol.
The Crystal Palace and The Plaza Restaurant have added alcoholic beverages to their menus, including beer, wine and ciders.
Here’s a look at the alcoholic beverages offered at The Crystal Palace:
Beer & Hard Cider (16-ounce can)
- Bud Light Lager, Michelob Ultra Lager, Blue Moon Belgian White, Angry Orchard Crisp Apple
Wine (glass or bottle)
- Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut,
- Fess Parker Riesling
- Kenwood Sauvignon Blanc
- Cambria “Benchbreak” Chardonnay
- MacMurray Estate Pinot Noir
- F. Coppola Diamond Collection Merlot
Cocktail
- Mimosa
Crystal Palace and The Plaza Restaurant join five other Magic Kingdom restaurants that serve alcohol. The list includes Be Our Guest Restaurant, Cinderella’s Royal Table, Jungle Navigation Co. Ltd. Skipper Canteen, Liberty Tree Tavern and Tony’s Town Square Restaurant.
In 2012, Be Our Guest became the first Magic Kingdom restaurant to do so.
