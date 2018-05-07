Universal offers BOGO deal to Florida residents

Universal Orlando is offering a buy one, get one free deal to Florida residents.
For a limited time, residents who buy a 1-day park-to-park ticket will get a second day free.
The deal includes admission to Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure in the same day.
It also includes two days admission to select live entertainment venues at Universal CityWalk.
To claim the deal, residents must provide a UPC code from a 12-ounce can of Sprite or Fanta Orange.
Although the ticket comes with no blockout dates, it must be used by June 28.
Proof of Florida residency must be provided at the time of purchase, according to Universal.
For more information, visit UniversalOrlando.com.
