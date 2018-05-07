ORLANDO, Fla. -- The new raft ride at Aquatica, SeaWorld Orlando's water park, has a grand opening date.

Ray Rush is new water raft ride at Aquatica Orlando

It's 1 of 2 water rides opening at SeaWorld Orlando in 2018

Ray Rush will open to the public Saturday, May 12, the park announced.

The family ride propels guests on inflatable rafts down twisting, turning and plunging slides that take several paths.

It has a 42-inch (3-foot, 6-inch) height requirement.

Ray Rush is one of two water rides opening at SeaWorld Orlando this year. Infinity Falls, at SeaWorld's main park, is a river raft ride and will feature the tallest drop of its kind. It's slated to open sometime this summer.