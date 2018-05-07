ORLANDO, Fla. -- Disney World is offering a new option with its one-day tickets.

The resort is now selling one-day tickets with preselected FastPass+ reservations.

Fastpasses for three attractions will be linked to the tickets at the time of purchase.

The attractions included depend on which theme park you plan to visit. Guests can choose from several options.

There's the "Fantasyland Classics" option for Magic Kingdom, which includes It's A Small World, Dumbo the Flying Elephant and Mad Tea Party. Or for more space-age experiences, there's the "Futuristic and Frightful Fun" option, which includes Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, Haunted Mansion and Tomorrowland Speeday.

For Epcot, guests can select “Immersive Explorations” which includes Spaceship Earth, Living with the Land and The Seas with Nemo & Friends or “Delightful Encounters” which includes The Seas with Nemo & Friends, Turtle Talk with Crush and Journey into Imagination with Figment.

Pre-selected options are also available for Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

The FastPass+ selections will be automatically linked to the ticket but must be used the next day and at the scheduled time.

Right now, the tickets cost the same as 1-day tickets without preselected FastPass+ reservations.

Here's a rundown of the available preselected options:

MAGIC KINGDOM

Fantasyland Classics: It's a Small World, Dumbo the Flying Elephant and Mad Tea Party

Futuristic and Frightful Fun: Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin, Haunted Mansion and Tomorrowland Speedway

Pint-Size Adventures: The Barnstormer, The Magic Carpets of Aladdin and Pirates of the Caribbean

Whimisical Escapades: Under the Sea - Journey of the Little Mermaid, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh and Monsters, Inc Laugh Floor

EPCOT

Immersive Explorations: Spaceship Earth, Living with the Land and The Seas with Nemo & Friends

Delightful Encounters: The Seas with Nemo & Friends, Turtle Talk with Crush and Journey into Imagination with Figment

DISNEY'S HOLLYWOOD STUDIOS

Sensational Stage Shows: Beauty and the Beast- Live on Stage, For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along, and Voyage of the Little Mermaid

Movie-Inspired Excitement: Muppet Vision 3D, Star Tours-The Adventures Continue and Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!

DISNEY'S ANIMAL KINGDOM