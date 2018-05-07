ORLANDO, Fla. -- Disney World is offering a new option with its one-day tickets.
The resort is now selling one-day tickets with preselected FastPass+ reservations.
Fastpasses for three attractions will be linked to the tickets at the time of purchase.
The attractions included depend on which theme park you plan to visit. Guests can choose from several options.
There's the "Fantasyland Classics" option for Magic Kingdom, which includes It's A Small World, Dumbo the Flying Elephant and Mad Tea Party. Or for more space-age experiences, there's the "Futuristic and Frightful Fun" option, which includes Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, Haunted Mansion and Tomorrowland Speeday.
For Epcot, guests can select “Immersive Explorations” which includes Spaceship Earth, Living with the Land and The Seas with Nemo & Friends or “Delightful Encounters” which includes The Seas with Nemo & Friends, Turtle Talk with Crush and Journey into Imagination with Figment.
Pre-selected options are also available for Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
The FastPass+ selections will be automatically linked to the ticket but must be used the next day and at the scheduled time.
Right now, the tickets cost the same as 1-day tickets without preselected FastPass+ reservations.
Here's a rundown of the available preselected options:
MAGIC KINGDOM
- Fantasyland Classics: It's a Small World, Dumbo the Flying Elephant and Mad Tea Party
- Futuristic and Frightful Fun: Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin, Haunted Mansion and Tomorrowland Speedway
- Pint-Size Adventures: The Barnstormer, The Magic Carpets of Aladdin and Pirates of the Caribbean
- Whimisical Escapades: Under the Sea - Journey of the Little Mermaid, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh and Monsters, Inc Laugh Floor
EPCOT
- Immersive Explorations: Spaceship Earth, Living with the Land and The Seas with Nemo & Friends
- Delightful Encounters: The Seas with Nemo & Friends, Turtle Talk with Crush and Journey into Imagination with Figment
DISNEY'S HOLLYWOOD STUDIOS
- Sensational Stage Shows: Beauty and the Beast- Live on Stage, For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along, and Voyage of the Little Mermaid
- Movie-Inspired Excitement: Muppet Vision 3D, Star Tours-The Adventures Continue and Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!
DISNEY'S ANIMAL KINGDOM
- Prehistoric and Whitewater Thrills: Dinosaur, Kali River Rapids and Primeval Whirl
- Wild Performances: Festival of the Lion King, Finding Nemo-The Musical and It's Tough to be a Bug!
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything Florida theme parks.
Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video and more on our Attractions Insider page. Also sign up for attractions text alerts and subscribe to our email newsletter, Theme Park Roundup, to get up-to-the-minute attractions news delivered to your inbox or mobile device.