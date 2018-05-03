LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Night of Joy, the long running Christian music event at Walt Disney World, will not be returning this year, or any year.

Night of Joy will not return to Disney World in 2018

Spokesperson confirms 2017 event is the last year

Christian artists to perform at Epcot Food and Wine Festival

A Walt Disney World spokesperson confirmed Thursday that the 2017 Night of Joy will be the last edition of the long-running event.

Night of Joy began in 1983 at Magic Kingdom. The one-night annual event shut down the Disney park and shined a spotlight on Christian music, bringing in performers such as Michael W. Smith, Jars of Clay, CeCe Winans and Steven Curtis Chapman.

The spokesperson said that although Night of Joy is going away, Christian artists MercyMe and Tauren Wells will perform during the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival this year.

Meanwhile, Universal Studios will continue to host Rock the Universe, a two-night Christian music event, with 12 acts Sept. 7-8.

SeaWorld also hosts a Christian music concert series called Praise Wave, held in February.