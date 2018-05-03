LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney's Animal Kingdom has two new additions to its zebra herd.

Two Grevy's zebra foals have been born at the park in the last week. The first was born on April 26, and the second was born May 1.

Grevy's zebras are the most endangered species of zebra. There are approximately 2,500 left in the world.

Disney is involved in conserving the species through the Imperiled Species Conservation Project and the Species Survival Plan. Two Disney cast members traveled to Kenya recently to participate in the Great Grevy's Rally, which is a population survey.

The two foals at Animal Kingdom will spend time behind the scenes with their mothers before joining the rest of the herd at the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail.