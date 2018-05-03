ORLANDO, Fla. -- It was a night filled with celebrities, fireworks and plenty of cars.

Universal Orlando celebrates opening of 'Fast & Furious' ride

Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson in attendance

Ride differs from similar attraction in California park

Universal Orlando on Wednesday celebrated the opening of its newest attraction, Fast & Furious -- Supercharged.

The attraction has been officially open for about a week, but the nighttime event was a chance to bring the stars of the film franchise together.

Jordana Brewster, Ludacris Bridges, Tyrese Gibson and Vin Diesel made an appearance.

Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster and Ludacris pose for pictures outside #FastFuriousRide pic.twitter.com/EczOJvIflU — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) May 3, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

Supercharged lets riders become part of the "Fast & Furious" crew. Riders enter a recreation of the crew's headquarters. Inside, they find scenes and props from the films, including more than a dozen cars.

The attraction is the latest to offer a "virtual line." Using the Universal Orlando mobile app, riders can select a time to visit the attraction and avoid waiting in the regular queue. They can check out other attractions until their designated return time.

Universal Studios Hollywood has a similar attraction, which opened in 2015. But there are a few noticeable differences.

For one, Orlando's attraction is not 3D. Instead, Universal's creative team opted to use high-frame-rate 2D projection. Also, Supercharged is a standalone attraction; the Hollywood version is part of a Studio Tour that includes King Kong.

The "Fast & Furious" film franchise has grossed more than $5 billion.

A spinoff movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham is set for 2019, and a ninth installment in the series is scheduled for a 2020 release.