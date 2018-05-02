ORLANDO, Fla. -- A Sesame Street-themed land will open at SeaWorld Orlando in spring 2019, the theme park announced Wednesday.

Sesame Street-themed land coming to SeaWorld Orlando

Land will have characters, new daily parade

Will open in spring 2019 in Shamu's Happy Harbor area

The new land will feature recreations of locations from the television show, including Abby Cadabby's garden, Mr. Hooper's store and Big Bird's nest.

The land will also have rides, interactive experiences and wet and dry play areas, the company said in a news release.

And for the first time, SeaWorld Orlando will have a daily parade that will feature Elmo and other characters.

"We are excited to transport our guests into the colorful and creative world of Sesame Street through immersive theming, character interactions and interactive play," SeaWorld Orlando President Jim Dean said in a statement.

Sesame Street at SeaWorld Orlando will be built in the current location of Shamu's Happy Harbor area.

The announcement comes as SeaWorld Entertainment prepares to open new rides and attractions at its parks. This year, SeaWorld is set to open Infinity Falls, a raft ride. Meanwhile, a new water ride, Ray Rush, is set to open at Aquatica Orlando.