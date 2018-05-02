ORLANDO, Fla. -- In a little more than a month, Toy Story Land will officially open at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Toy Story Land to open next month at Walt Disney World

More images, video shown on 'Good Morning America'

Disney shares more details on rides, merchandise on parks blog

Guests will "shrink down" to the size of a toy when they enter Andy's "backyard."

They’ll encounter characters from the films, such as Buzz Lightyear and Woody.

On Wednesday morning, "Good Morning America" shared a preview of Toy Story Land. The show's coverage is part of a full day of segments devoted to the new themed land.

Viewers were treated to glimpses of the Alien Swirling Saucers attraction in action and more footage of the Slinky Dog Dash roller coaster.

New details were also shared on the official Disney Parks Blog:

The Alien Swirling Saucers attraction has been designed to look like a toy from Pizza Planet, a restaurant featured in the "Toy Story" films. Riders will "fly" around in alien saucers while "The Claw" hovers overhead. The attraction will feature electronic space music and pizza props, including a pizza space station.

Riders on Slinky Dog Dash will encounter Wheezy the toy penguin at the end of the attraction. Assisted by Mr. Mike, he will sing the iconic song, "You’ve Got A Friend in Me."

In addition to the new attractions, guest will encounter Sarge and the Green Army Man Drum Corps. They will march through the land several times a day and recruit guests for their interactive boot camp.

The new land will also feature "Toy Story"-themed merchandise, including pins, alien and Slinky Dog headbands and commemorative T-shirts.

Toy Story Land will celebrate its grand opening on June 30.