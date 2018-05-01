OSAKA, Japan -- Dozens of people were stuck after a roller coaster at Universal Studios Japan stalled Tuesday.

Riders were left suspended 100 feet in the air for close to two hours before being rescued.

About 60 people were on the Jurassic Park-themed Flying Dinosaur when two cars made an emergency stop.

One of the cars stopped on the upward path of the track, leaving some riders facing the ground below.

According to Japanese media outlets, all riders were safely guided back to the ground. The ride resumed operations shortly after.

The Flying Dragon has one of world’s longest tracks, according to USJ’s website.