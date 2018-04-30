ORLANDO, Fla. -- This one is for the bourbon aficionados out there.

Disney Springs is hosting a bourbon trail for a limited time.

The Bourbon Trail will begin May 1 and runs through June 17, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

During that time, 18 locations at the entertainment complex will offer bourbon-inspired drinks paired with food items.

Some of the offerings along the trail include:

House of Blues Restaurant & Bar

Fine and Mellow – featuring Knob Creek Bourbon, St. Elder, lemon juice, strawberry, and rhubarb bitters

Hurry Sundown Old Fashioned – featuring Maker’s Mark Bourbon, Benedictine, butter pecan syrup, bitters, and caramel pecan bacon

Smoked Brisket or Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

Homemade Bread Pudding – topped with toffee sauce and bourbon butter

The Edison

Peach Tree Downs – a refreshing peach mint julep with a nutty pecan finish featuring Knob Creek Bourbon and Old Camp Peach Pecan Whiskey, with a rich, sweet, woody, full-bodied and almost-fruity flavor and aromas of toasted nuts, grain, and oak

DB Clothesline Candied Bacon – maple and black pepper-infused bacon served with a sour pickle

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar

Coffee Old Fashioned – Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Kahlua Coffee Liqueur, Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee, Vanilla Syrup, Aromatic Bitters, and served with a coffee ganache square

Snakebite Sliders – three gourmet beef sliders with tomato-bacon jam, house-made pickles, shredded lettuce and cheese

Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’

The Old Fashioned Elder – featuring Michter’s Bourbon and St. Germain Elderflower

Basil Hayden’s Mint Julep – featuring Basil Hayden’s Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky, simple syrup, and sprigs of fresh mint

Famous Thigh High Chicken Biscuits – three biscuits topped with Chef Art’s fried chicken thighs, drizzled with hot honey, and served alongside bread and butter pickles

D-Luxe Burger

Smoked Bourbon Gelato Shake – vanilla gelato blended with Knob Creek Single Barrel Bourbon, hickory smoke, and dark chocolate sauce and topped with a bacon strip

Southern Burger – signature blend beef patty topped with a fried green tomato, pimento cheese, lettuce, grilled onion, and bacon

Guests can pick up a Bourbon Trail passport which includes information about the participating venues at the Disney Springs Welcome Center.

For a complete look at the menu, click here.