ORLANDO, Fla. -- This one is for the bourbon aficionados out there.
Disney Springs is hosting a bourbon trail for a limited time.
The Bourbon Trail will begin May 1 and runs through June 17, according to the Disney Parks Blog.
During that time, 18 locations at the entertainment complex will offer bourbon-inspired drinks paired with food items.
Some of the offerings along the trail include:
House of Blues Restaurant & Bar
- Fine and Mellow – featuring Knob Creek Bourbon, St. Elder, lemon juice, strawberry, and rhubarb bitters
- Hurry Sundown Old Fashioned – featuring Maker’s Mark Bourbon, Benedictine, butter pecan syrup, bitters, and caramel pecan bacon
- Smoked Brisket or Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich
- Homemade Bread Pudding – topped with toffee sauce and bourbon butter
The Edison
- Peach Tree Downs – a refreshing peach mint julep with a nutty pecan finish featuring Knob Creek Bourbon and Old Camp Peach Pecan Whiskey, with a rich, sweet, woody, full-bodied and almost-fruity flavor and aromas of toasted nuts, grain, and oak
- DB Clothesline Candied Bacon – maple and black pepper-infused bacon served with a sour pickle
Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar
- Coffee Old Fashioned – Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Kahlua Coffee Liqueur, Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee, Vanilla Syrup, Aromatic Bitters, and served with a coffee ganache square
- Snakebite Sliders – three gourmet beef sliders with tomato-bacon jam, house-made pickles, shredded lettuce and cheese
Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’
- The Old Fashioned Elder – featuring Michter’s Bourbon and St. Germain Elderflower
- Basil Hayden’s Mint Julep – featuring Basil Hayden’s Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky, simple syrup, and sprigs of fresh mint
- Famous Thigh High Chicken Biscuits – three biscuits topped with Chef Art’s fried chicken thighs, drizzled with hot honey, and served alongside bread and butter pickles
D-Luxe Burger
- Smoked Bourbon Gelato Shake – vanilla gelato blended with Knob Creek Single Barrel Bourbon, hickory smoke, and dark chocolate sauce and topped with a bacon strip
- Southern Burger – signature blend beef patty topped with a fried green tomato, pimento cheese, lettuce, grilled onion, and bacon
Guests can pick up a Bourbon Trail passport which includes information about the participating venues at the Disney Springs Welcome Center.
For a complete look at the menu, click here.
