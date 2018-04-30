TAMPA, Fla. — Free beer is back on the menu at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Busch Gardens brings back free beer

Complimentary samples available May 1-Aug. 5

Featured beer brands will rotate throughout the summer

The theme park made the announcement Monday.

Starting May 1 through Aug. 5, visitors can get two 7 oz. samples during each visit to the park.

The samples will be available at the former Hospitality House, which is now called the Garden Gate Café.

Every two weeks, a different beer brand will be featured, with Corona kicking off the promotion just in time for Cinco de Mayo.

Other brands in the lineup include Bud Light, Miller Light, Founders All Day IPA and Yuengling. Selections from the Bay area's craft breweries will also be featured in the future.

"So it will be a blend of local brewers, national brewers, large brewers, small craft breweries," said Busch Gardens and Adventure Island President Stewart Clark. "We know 'Tampanians' — Tampa people — really love their craft beer, really love different types of beer, so that's what we are looking to feature."

Busch Gardens stopped giving out free beer samples in 2009 when Anheuser-Busch was bought out and the parks were sold.

On Monday, the park also announced the all-new Brew Club program. Guests age 21 and up can receive a reserved stein $5 refills on select brews all year long.

Okay, in addition to the 2 free beers through August 5–leave your stein at the Brew Club- @BuschGardens -79 Bucks gets you one free beer and discounted refills through end of year #beerisback #twoprograms pic.twitter.com/zHxMWiAxHb — Spectrum Bay News 9 (@BN9) April 30, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

In August, the park will host a new Bier Fest event featuring 100 brews from local and global breweries alongside traditional German cuisine and music.

The festival will run on weekends Aug. 25 through Sept. 16. It's included with regular theme park admission.