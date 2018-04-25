ORLANDO, Fla.— Universal Parks and Resorts experienced growth in the first quarter of 2018, Comcast announced Wednesday.

Universal's theme park revenue grew 15 percent

First quarter of 2018: $1.3 billion

Company cited Spring Break and new attractions for growth

Revenue for the company’s theme parks division grew 15 percent, generating $1.3 billion. During the same time last year, revenue was $1.11 billion, according to an earnings report.

The theme parks’ adjusted EBITDA—earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization—increased from $397 million in the first quarter of 2017 to $495 million this year.

Comcast, which is the parent company of NBCUniversal, said the growth was due to the timing of Spring Break holidays, higher spending and new attractions at its parks.

The earnings report comes a week ahead of Universal Orlando holding special events for its Fast & Furious—Supercharged attraction and Voodoo Doughnut at CityWalk.