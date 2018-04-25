ORLANDO, Fla. — An animatronic of Ellen DeGeneres that was featured at Disney World will soon go up for auction.

Robot Ellen was originally part of Epcot’s Ellen’s Energy Adventure attraction.

The attraction closed in August of last year to make way for a Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster. Soon after the closure, DeGeneres asked for her robot back.

In January, Ellen’s staff surprised her with the animatronic for her birthday. Her reaction to the figure went viral.

The figure’s head and clothing will be sold at Profiles in History’s Animation & Disneyana auction on May 5 in Los Angeles. The items are expected to sell for $3,000 to $5,000, according to the auction catalog.

“The head and clothing are from the attraction,” reads a description in the auction catalog. “They are displayed on a mannequin for display purposes. The skin is made of painted cast vinyl. A zipper runs along the back of the head so it can easily be placed over the animatronics.”

Other Disney-related items up for auction include Walt Disney’s signed last will and testament, a shrunken head from Disneyland’s Jungle Cruise, a vehicle from Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride and cast member costumes from various attractions.