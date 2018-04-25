ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney Parks has released rainbow-colored Mickey Mouse ears ahead of Pride month.

The ears, known as the “Mickey Mouse Rainbow Love” hat, are taking social media by storm.

They feature two rainbow-striped ears atop a red hat. On the front are two Mickey hands that form the shape of a heart which is filled with another rainbow.

In the last few years, Disney has increased its LGBTQ representations in film (live-action “Beauty and the Beast,” “Frozen”) and television (Disney Channel’s “Andi Mack”).

The Pride ears are available at Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California and retail for $17.99.

They join a growing list of unique ears offered by Disney, including Rose Gold and Millennial Pink Minnie ears.