ORLANDO, Fla. — The StarFlyer attraction is now whipping dummies around really fast, and really high.

Sky 13 captured the world's tallest swing ride in motion Tuesday. The developer, Unicorp National Developments, Inc., says the attraction has already passed pre-certification. Company president Chuck Whittall expects certification to happen in about 2 weeks.

Twenty-four dummies took the thrill ride first. Each one weighs 180 pounds. The swings reached speeds of 45 miles per hour, but will eventually get to 65.

Riders will swing around at about 400 feet in air. The peak of the attraction is 450 feet, higher than its neighboring Orlando Eye.

You heard it from us first that the grand opening is June 1.

Be sure to tune in to Spectrum News on June 1 for opening-day festivities.

