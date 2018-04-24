Walrus calves make public debut at SeaWorld Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Two walrus calves made their public debut at SeaWorld Orlando on Monday.

Ginger and Aku can now be seen at the theme park’s Wild Arctic habitat.

The pair were introduced to each other last year. Aku was rescued from a gold mining dredge off the Alaskan coast. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services decided to transport the young calf to Orlando. Ginger, on the other hand, was born at the theme park in June.

The young calves join two adult walruses, Garfield and Kaboodle, who are also in the habitat.

Guests will be able to see the animals from multiple angles, including above and below the water.