ORLANDO, Fla.— With about two months until the grand opening, excitement is building for Disney’s Toy Story Land.

Toy Story Land sign installed at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Features Woody, a yoyo and alphabet blocks

New 11-acre land opens on June 30

RELATED: Toy Story Land FastPass+ reservations now open Menu revealed for Woody's Lunch Box



On Tuesday, Disney shared a first look at the sign that will welcome guests to the new land.

The sign features the “Toy Story” logo on a wooden yoyo that sits atop alphabet blocks that spell out the world “land.” Next to the sign stands a 20-foot tall statue of Woody, tipping his cowboy hat.

The sign is located near Slinky Dog Dash, one of Toy Story Land’s newest attractions.

The 11-acre land will also feature a spinning ride called Alien Swirling Saucer and a brand-new restaurant, Woody’s Lunch Box.

When guests enter the land, they will shrink down to the size of a toy and explore Andy's backyard.

Toy Story Land is set to open June 30 at Disney's Hollywood Studios.