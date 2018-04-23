ORLANDO, Fla.— Walt Disney World plans to hire up to 3,500 more workers ahead of the summer tourism season.

The resort has announced it will host a series of job fairs as part of its spring hiring event.

Disney is offering full-time, part-time and seasonal positions within transportation, food and beverage, housekeeping, culinary and more. The resort is also hiring lifeguards.

Some positions will come with hiring bonuses. Housekeepers can get a hiring bonus of $1,250 while culinary chefs can get $3,000 bonus.

Full-time hires are eligible medical, dental and vision benefits, as well as paid time off.

Disney’s upcoming job fairs include:

Housekeeping Hiring Days & Job Fair

Housekeeping Hiring Days are held every Monday through Friday throughout April and May from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and on Wednesday, May 9, a housekeeping job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – all held at the Walt Disney World Resort Casting Center. Disney Cast Members will be available to answer questions, assist with the application process and conduct interviews on the spot.

Lifeguard Job Fairs

On Saturday, April 21 at Mickey’s Retreat and Wednesday, May 2 at Typhoon Lagoon, candidates who are 16 years or older will interview and complete onsite swim tests for an opportunity to become part of the Disney team.

Culinary Job Fairs

On Monday, April 23, at ESPN Wide World of Sports, qualified candidates can learn about available culinary roles, meet with chefs and interview with recruiters.

Bus Driver Online Job Fair

Held online through May 31, candidates interested in joining a team that’s always on the move can apply for available part-time and full-time roles.

Interested candidates can attend one of the job fairs or apply online.

Universal Orlando is also hiring thousands of people ahead of the summer rush. The resort just opened its newest attraction Fast & Furious—Supercharged at Universal Studios Florida.

Meanwhile, Disney is gearing up for a big summer. Toy Story Land, set to open June 30, will feature two new attractions and a brand-new restaurant.