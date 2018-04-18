ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World has a special offer for families this summer. The resort is offering a free dining plan for kids.

Free dining plan for kids this summer at Disney World

Comes with Magic Your Way vacation package

Deal is valid for trips from May 28 through Aug. 30

That’s right, kids eat free.

To take advantage of the deal, families must book a three-night, three-day Magic Your Way package, which includes a stay at a select Disney World hotel, theme park tickets and a dining plan. Children ages 3 to 9 are then eligible to receive a free dining plan.

And, all three of Disney’s dining plans — quick service, standard and deluxe — are available. But everyone in the group must be on the same plan.

There are, of course, a few restrictions with this offer. It’s only available for trips taken May 28 through Aug. 30. Some room types (such as certain villas and suites) are not eligible. Also, the vacation package must be booked by Aug. 1. Be aware, the deal has limited availability.

In the past, Disney has offered free dining plans for guests of all ages during the fall. No word yet whether that offer will be made available this year.

There’s a lot happening at Disney World this summer. On May 25, the resort kicks off its “Incredible Summer” campaign with several new activities across its theme parks. And then a month later, on June 30, Toy Story Land opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

For more information about the free dining offer, visit the Disney World website.