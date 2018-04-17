SeaWorld Orlando has added four more acts to the concert lineup for its Seven Seas Food Festival.

4 more acts coming to SeaWorld concert series

Seven Seas Food Festival extended by 2 weekends

Joining the lineup are reggaeton singer Nicky Jam, country artist Tracy Lawrence, Grand Funk Railroad and Christian artist Josh Turner.

Here’s the schedule for the remaining acts:

Nicky Jam – April 21

Tracy Lawrence – April 22

Grand Funk Railroad – April 28

Josh Turner – April 29

Each concert will be held at the theme park’s Bayside Stadium.

The festival features culinary markets with cuisine from around the world, including Asian, Latin and Mediterranean-inspired dishes. Seventy craft brews and 50 wines and spirits are also included on the menu.

SeaWorld extended the festival by two weekends, giving visitors more time to enjoy the event.

For more information about the Seven Seas Food Festival, visit seaworldorlando.com/sevenseas.