A new experience of superhero proportions is coming to Madame Tussauds Orlando.

Justice League exhibit coming to Orlando

Interactive experience opens May 25 at Madame Tussauds

Fans will come face-to-face with Wonder Woman, Superman, Batman

The Justice League: A Call for Heroes exhibit opens at the I-Drive 360 attraction on May 25, allowing fans to come face-to-face with members of DC’s Justice League.

The exhibit will feature wax figures of Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Superman (Henry Cavill) and Batman (Ben Affleck) as seen in the 2017 movie. Fans will be able to encounter the figures in scenes modeled after Gotham City and Metropolis.

Each character will have their own experience in the exhibit. With Wonder Woman, fans will be able to send a blast using her gauntlets. Fans can then help Superman lift a helicopter into the sky and summon Batman using the Bat-Signal. In the end, will they be able to save the world from the evil LexCorp?

The new experience is made possible through a collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products.

“Fans have never come this come this close to the action,” Madame Tussauds general manager in a news release.

As part of the new experience, Madame Tussauds Orlando challenging fans to find the Mother Boxes. Using the hashtag #FindTheMotherBoxes on Instagram, fans can find where the boxes are hidden around the world. Those who find the boxes can win a trip for two to Orlando that includes tickets to MegaCon Orlando.

For more information about the exhibit, visit madametussauds.com/orlando.