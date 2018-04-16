ORLANDO, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl was hospitalized for motion sickness after riding the Despicable Me Minion Mayhem ride in March, one of several injuries or illnesses at Florida theme parks in the past three months.

Girl fell ill after riding Universal Orlando ride in March

Illness was part of Florida quarterly state report

Theme parks must disclose hospitalizations of 24 hours

The illness was listed in a state report published quarterly. In order for Florida theme parks to stay exempt from state inspection, they're required to report any ride-related injuries or illnesses that require a 24-hour hospital stay.

The latest report published Friday, which spans January through March, shows that the girl fell ill March 17 on the Universal Studios Florida attraction, which is a motion simulator. It requires riders to be at least 3 feet, 4 inches tall.

Also at Universal, a 52-year-old woman was treated for dizziness and weakness Jan. 6 after riding Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey.

At Walt Disney World, a 41-year-old man with a pre-existing condition was hospitalized after feeling ill on Avatar Flight of Passage ride March 24. The state report did not say what his condition or illness was. Two other Disney World guests, a 69-year-old man and a 71-year-old man, both were treated for chest pain after riding The Seas with Nemo & Friends at Epcot and Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney's Animal Kingdom on Jan. 14 and 17, respectively.

A SeaWorld guest was hospitalized for ankle pain after she rode the Manta coaster Feb. 23.

Legoland Florida and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay did not report injuries in the quarter.