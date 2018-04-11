Universal Orlando has set a premiere date for its new attraction Fast & Furious – Supercharged.

The ride will debut May 2 during a media event. Universal hasn’t mentioned when it will open to the public. However, a soft opening or technical rehearsal could take place before then.

Fast & Furious – Supercharged will feature a brand-new storyline and characters from the popular film franchise. It will be similar to the attraction that opened at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2015.

In this version, riders will have a chance to explore the Fast & Furious family’s new hangout—encountering Dom’s car and scenes from the films like Tej’s high-tech War Room.

From there, riders will board buses and come “face-to-face” with Owen Shaw and his henchmen during a high-speed chase.

The attraction will also utilize Universal’s Virtual Line feature. Using the Universal Orlando Resort mobile app or one of the in-park kiosks, visitors can select a ride time and enjoy other attractions while they wait.