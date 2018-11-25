NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Three Chinese nationals will be charged by the country's anticorruption authority for paying a bribe to influence the outcome of fraud investigations, Kenya's director of public prosecutions said Sunday.

The three Chinese men work for the China Roads and Bridge Corp. at the Standard Gauge Railway in the coastal city of Mombasa, Noordin Haji said in a statement. Haji said the three will be charged with giving a bribe of $5,000.

Part of the Chinese Belt and Road initiative, the majority-Chinese financed Standard Gauge Railway is Kenya's largest infrastructure project since independence from Britain in 1963. Critics say the 610-kilometer (380-mile) project is overpriced and isn't value for money. In total it will cost $8 billion and critics have made comparisons to the Chinese-financed Ethiopian electric train to Djibouti which is 750 kilometers (465 miles) and cost $3.4billion.

China's Belt and Road initiative is a global endeavor aimed at reconstituting the Silk Road and linking China to all corners of Asia.

According to local media, investigators are looking into allegations that the three Chinese men and four Kenyans were part of a web skimming millions of shillings from train service daily revenue.

The seven men will be charged in court on Monday with bribery charges, according to the Daily Nation.

