LOS ANGELES (AP) — An actress who says she had a relationship with Michael Avenatti alleges he dragged her by the arm across the floor of his Los Angeles apartment after an argument.

Court papers obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press detail Mareli Miniutti's account.

A Los Angeles judge granted Miniutti a restraining order against Avenatti on Monday. She wrote in a sworn statement that before grabbing her, Avenatti shouted expletives and told her she was "ungrateful."

Avenatti is best known as the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels, who alleges she was paid to keep quiet about an affair with Donald Trump. Avenatti was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge last week.

Avenatti says the allegations are "completely false" and "fabricated." He says he'll be fully vindicated after a thorough investigation.

