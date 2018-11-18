LONDON (AP) — Britain's former Brexit secretary has slammed Prime Minister Theresa May for lacking political will and resolve when dealing with the European Union over Brexit negotiations.

Dominic Raab, who resigned Thursday, suggested that May failed to stand up to bullying EU officials. He told the Sunday Times: "If we cannot close this deal on reasonable terms, we need to be very honest with the country that we will not be bribed and blackmailed or bullied and we will walk away."

Raab added that "there is one thing that is missing and that is political will and resolve."

May is facing political chaos and open rebellion within her ranks, with Conservative opponents plotting to oust her after Britain struck a divorce agreement with the EU this week.

