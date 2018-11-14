JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on the cease-fire between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers (all times local):

2 p.m.

Hamas says the resignation of Israel's defense minister after a two-day bout of heavy fighting is a "political victory for Gaza."

Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri says Avigdor Lieberman's resignation Wednesday marked "recognition of defeat and failure to confront the Palestinian resistance." He says "Gaza's steadfastness sent a political shockwave" in Israel.

Lieberman says he is resigning in protest over the cease-fire reached with Gaza militants on Tuesday. Lieberman had advocated for a more decisive blow against Hamas in response to the fiercest wave of rocket attacks against Israel since a 50-day war in 2014.

The latest fighting was triggered by a botched Israeli raid into Gaza on Sunday that ignited clashes and left seven Palestinian militants and a senior Israeli officer dead.

Lieberman's resignation delivers a major blow to Israel's ruling coalition and appears likely to spark early elections.

___

1:15 p.m.

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman says he is resigning in protest over the cease-fire reached with Gaza militants.

Lieberman's resignation Wednesday significantly weakens Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling coalition government and could bring about an early election.

Lieberman says the cease-fire reached with Gaza's Hamas rulers was a "surrender to terrorism." Lieberman has demanded a far stronger Israeli response to the most intense round of rocket fire against Israel since a 50-day war in 2014. He says he also fiercely objected to Israel's allowing Qatar to deliver $15 million in aid to Gaza last week.

Lieberman's resignation will go into effect in 48 hours. Netanyahu will take over on an interim basis.

___

Noon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Gaza's militant Hamas rulers "begged for a cease-fire and they know why."

His comments Wednesday at a memorial service for Israel's first leader, David Ben-Gurion, were his first since the two sides ended their most intense round of fighting since a 50-day war in 2014.

Palestinian militants fired 460 rockets and mortars into Israel in a 24-hour period, while the Israeli military carried out airstrikes on 160 Gaza targets. Seven Palestinians, including five militants, were killed. In Israel, one person was killed in a rocket strike and three were critically wounded.

Netanyahu has come under heavy political pressure for not delivering a more decisive blow against Hamas. He responded that "leadership is not doing the easy thing; it is doing the right thing."

____

10:00 a.m.

The Israeli military says it has shot at and captured a Palestinian who approached the Gaza perimeter fence and hurled grenades into Israel.

Wednesday's incident marked the first unrest since Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza accepted an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire to end two days of intense fighting with Israel that had pushed the sworn enemies to the brink of another war.

The military says it spotted the assailant with a knife and wire cutters. The grenades he hurled failed to explode.

The Israeli military says Palestinian militants fired 460 rockets and mortars into Israel in a 24-hour period, while it carried out airstrikes on 160 Gaza targets. Seven Palestinians, including five militants, were killed. In Israel, one person was killed in a rocket strike and three were critically wounded.

