NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The Latest on a juvenile court hearing for a 13-year-old boy accused in the shooting of a classmate and a teacher at a suburban Indianapolis school (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

An Indiana judge has ordered a 13-year-old boy to be the responsibility of the state juvenile court system until he's 18 for shooting his teacher and a classmate, saying he doesn't believe the teen's apology.

The boy admitted last week to shooting Jason Seaman and 13-year-old Ella Whistler during the May 25 attack at Noblesville West Middle School in suburban Indianapolis.

Hamilton County Judge Paul Felix said Wednesday that the boy didn't show any remorse for the shooting and that he planned the attack on his own. Felix rejected a request from the boy's attorneys that he be sent to a private treatment facility.

The Associated Press isn't using the boy's name because he's charged as a juvenile.

12:45 a.m.

A 13-year-old boy who admitted shooting and wounding a classmate and a teacher at a suburban Indianapolis school is expected to learn whether he'll be sent to a state juvenile detention center.

The boy admitted on Nov. 5 to shooting teacher Jason Seaman and 13-year-old classmate Ella Whistler .

That admission would be a guilty plea if he'd been charged as an adult in the May 25 attack at Noblesville West Middle School, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

A judge was expected to announce Wednesday the juvenile equivalent of a sentencing in the case.

Prosecutors want him sent to a state juvenile detention center. The boy's attorneys want him sent to a private treatment facility.

