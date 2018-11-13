ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's president says his country is "patiently" waiting for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to shed light on the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul last month.

Speaking to journalists on his return from World War I commemorations in Paris, Recep Tayyip Erdogan also said audio recordings of the killing that Turkey shared with officials from Saudi Arabia and other nations were so "atrocious" that a Saudi intelligence official who heard them speculated that the killer may have been on heroin.

Erdogan said the crown prince told Turkish envoys that he would shed light on the incident and do what was "necessary."

"We are waiting patiently," he said.

His comments were printed in pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper and other media on Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.