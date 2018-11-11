Democrat Kyrsten Sinema is continuing to inch ahead in the slow-motion finish to Arizona's U.S. Senate race.

On Saturday night, she remained a little more than a percentage point ahead of Republican Martha McSally. She gained 4,000 votes from a batch of ballots tallied in Maricopa County as well as a few thousand from elsewhere in the state.

It may take until Thursday to count all the votes. Arizona typically takes more than a week to tally its mail ballots. McSally is hoping for a late shift toward her in the remaining ballots. There are more than 250,000 outstanding. About 2.4 million votes were cast in the election.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.