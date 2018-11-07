EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Beto O'Rourke didn't sound like someone giving a farewell speech after losing a Senate race in deep-red Texas by less than 3 points.

If anything, his concession to Ted Cruz was a signal that voters could be hearing a lot more from him.

The El Paso congressman became a national sensation as he staged an ultimately unsuccessful challenge of the Republican incumbent. So much so that the speculation for months has been that O'Rourke could use an upset win, or even a close loss, to launch a 2020 presidential bid.

O'Rourke says he's not interested.

But he didn't sound like someone giving a farewell speech Tuesday night. He urged those gathered to keep working toward "something far greater than we have today" while vowing "we'll see you down the road."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.