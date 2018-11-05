TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The owner of a Florida yoga studio where two women were fatally shot has posted an emotional Facebook message about the tragedy.

Brittani Whittington wrote Monday that she's shattered and horrified from what happened Friday during a yoga class.

She also said she normally holds compassion for people who perpetrate crimes, but right now she "hates" Scott Paul Beierle.

Authorities say the 40-year-old posed as a customer during a yoga class, then began shooting. A 61-year-old faculty member at Florida State University and a 21-year-old FSU student were killed. Five others were injured. Beierle then killed himself.

Also Monday, the Tallahassee Democrat reported that Beierle was fired as a substitute teacher from Volusia County Schools in May for inappropriately touching a female student.

