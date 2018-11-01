BOSTON (AP) — A federal law enforcement official says slain gangster James "Whitey" Bulger had been transferred to the prison where he was killed because he had disciplinary problems at a Florida prison.

The 89-year-old Bulger was beaten to death Tuesday within hours of arriving at a federal prison in West Virginia.

The official told The Associated Press on Thursday that Bulger was transferred there because he had caused problems at a federal prison in Florida where he was serving a life sentence for participating in 11 killings.

The official has been briefed on the investigation into Bulger's killing and insisted on anonymity because he was not authorized to release details.

A former investigator told the AP Wednesday that a mob-connected inmate is a suspect in Bulger's slaying .

The FBI has declined to comment on the investigation.

___

Lavoie reported from Richmond, Virginia.

