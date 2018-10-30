PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Latest on the first funerals from the synagogue massacre (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

The casket of Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz has arrived at the Jewish Community Center in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood for the first of the funerals following the massacre that left 11 people dead at the Tree of Life synagogue Saturday.

Rabinowitz' funeral was to begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, and the funeral for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal at noon.

All but one of the other funerals are scheduled through the rest of the week, ending on Friday.

Gunman Robert Bowers is due back in federal court for a hearing Thursday.

___

12:17 a.m.

Two brothers who were killed in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting will be mourned at one of the first funerals to follow the massacre.

Funerals are set Tuesday for Cecil and David Rosenthal and two of the other 11 victims, Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz and Daniel Stein.

Other victims' funerals have been scheduled through Friday in a week of mourning, anguish and questions about the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump plan to visit Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

The suspect in Saturday's massacre, Robert Gregory Bowers, appeared Monday in a federal court. He didn't enter a plea and was ordered held without bail for a court date Thursday.

Authorities say the 46-year-old truck driver expressed hatred of Jews during and after the rampage.

