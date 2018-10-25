DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines is reporting profits rose more than 16 percent, to $615 million during the third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas company had a profit of $1.08, beating estimates by 2 cents, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $5.58 billion, also edging out forecasts.

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. have dropped 17 percent since the beginning of the year.

