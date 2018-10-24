JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a Kentucky grocery (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Police say two people have died in a shooting at a Kroger grocery store on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky.

Jeffersontown Police Chief Sam Rogers confirmed the deaths at the store Wednesday. He said two people were dead — one inside the store and one outside.

No further details were immediately available.

__

4:30 p.m.

An emergency medical technician who happened to be at a Kentucky grocery when gunfire broke out says he saw a woman hit and went to help her but realized there was nothing that could be done.

Eric Deacon told WDRB-TV in Louisville that he heard gunfire and saw two men run out of the Kroger into the parking lot Wednesday, shooting at each other. He said he saw a woman in her mid-50s or early 60s get hit as he was calling 911. Deacon said he went to the woman to start CPR on her but realized he couldn't help her.

___

4:15 p.m.

Police say multiple people have been shot inside a grocery store on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky.

A dispatcher with the Jeffersontown Police Department said a suspect was detained following the shooting Wednesday afternoon at a Kroger store.

The store is located on the eastern outskirts of Louisville.

The dispatcher says officers remain at the scene. The extent of injuries isn't immediately known.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.