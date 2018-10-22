NEW YORK (AP) — CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta says President Donald Trump's attacks on the media must stop or there's a risk someone will get hurt.

Acosta is one of the most visible members of the press corps covering Trump and a target for verbal abuse at the president's rallies.

He said Monday that Trump has, in Acosta's words, "normalized and sanitized nastiness and cruelty" in an unprecedented way.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Acosta and others at a CNN-sponsored conference talked about dealing with the president's untruths.

Former Watergate sleuth Carl Bernstein said the press has to be more than Trump's lie-catchers.

