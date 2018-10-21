WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Julia Louis-Dreyfus receiving the 21st annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor for an iconic career in comedy (all times local):

8:05 p.m.

Jerry Seinfeld vividly remembers the first time he saw Julia Louis-Dreyfus in action.

His iconic sitcom, "Seinfeld," was still in the planning stages and producer Larry David knew Louis-Dreyfus from their time together on "Saturday Night Live."

Seinfeld says: "We had just two short pages of script, and we sat down to read the dialogue together. As soon as she opened her mouth, I knew she was the one."

Seinfeld also credited Louis-Dreyfus for having the confidence and strength of personality to hold her own on what he called "a very male show."

He made his comments as he walked on the red carpet, as he headed into the ceremony to honoring Louis-Dreyfus as the 21st recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

7:25 p.m.

Celebrities have begun to arrive at Washington's Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts to help honor Julia Louis-Dreyfus with the Mark Twain award for lifetime achievement in comedy. Among the early arrivals are television and film star Lisa Kudrow and Keegan-Michael Key of Comedy Central's "Key & Peele."

Those scheduled to speak at the ceremony include Jerry Seinfeld, Stephen Colbert and previous Mark Twain recipient Tina Fey.

1:05 p.m.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one of the best-known comedic actresses of her generation, and now she's being recognized with the Mark Twain Award for lifetime achievement in comedy.

She's set to receive the 21st annual Twain prize Sunday night at Washington's Kennedy Center, with testimonials from Jerry Seinfeld, Stephen Colbert and 2010 Mark Twain recipient Tina Fey.

The 57-year-old Louis-Dreyfus emerged from Chicago's famed Second City comedy troupe before joining the cast of "Saturday Night Live." Her best-known role is her nine-year run as Elaine Benes on "Seinfeld." More recently, her work as Vice President Selina Meyer on "Veep" earned her six consecutive Emmy Awards.

Production on the upcoming seventh season of "Veep" was delayed as Louis-Dreyfus received treatment for breast cancer.

PBS will air the Twain event on Nov. 19.

