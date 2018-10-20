THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch prime minister says former premier Wim Kok, a trade unionist-turned-politician who inspired a new breed of pragmatic Social Democratic leaders in Europe, has died at age 80.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte says Saturday that Kok "was a man to look up to — if only for his long service and great importance for our country."

Kok, who died Saturday, hitched his Dutch Labor Party to the right-wing Liberal Party and centrist Democrats 66 to form two ruling coalitions that steered the Netherlands to unprecedented economic success from 1994 to 2002.

Current Labor Party leader Lodewijk Asscher called Kok a "model of integrity."

A cause of death for Kok was not immediately released.

