ROME (AP) — New excavations in the ancient buried city of Pompeii have yielded a truly historic find: a charcoal inscription apparently dating the eruption of Mount Vesuvius to October of A.D. 79, two months later than originally thought.

Culture Minister Alberto Bonisoli was on hand for the announcement Tuesday in Pompeii, where earlier this month archaeologists revealed a richly painted garden scene in a home that was unearthed during excavations of a new sector of the vast site.

The carbon inscription, found in a home, carries the equivalent date of Oct. 17, and supports the idea that the eruption occurred a week later, rather than Aug. 23 as had previously been thought.

Bonisoli said the "extraordinary" discovery was important for science, history and art — and for showing off Italian expertise.

