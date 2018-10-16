SAN DIEGO (AP) — Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter is stepping up efforts to convince voters his Democratic opponent is a security threat because of his family's background — something the Latino, Arab-American contender forcefully rejects as a desperate attempt by an indicted incumbent.

Former congressman Duncan Hunter Sr., the candidate's father, called a news conference Tuesday near the USS Midway aircraft carrier in San Diego and showed a photo of Ammar Campa-Najjar with his father, a former Palestinian Authority official.

Hunter Sr. also talked about Campa-Najjar's grandfather's role in a 1972 terror attack in Munich.

Campa-Najjar's grandfather died before he was born. The San Diego-born Democrat was given security clearance twice by the FBI.

The Republican stronghold of District 50 has become competitive since Hunter was accused of misspending $250,000 in campaign funds.

This story has been corrected to reflect that the news conference was held on Tuesday.

