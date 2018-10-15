WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions says taking down the brutal MS-13 street gang and three of the world's most notorious drug cartels will be a priority for federal law enforcement.

Sessions designated five groups as top transnational organized crime threats.

The groups include the Sinaloa Cartel, Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion and Clan del Golfo. He also included Hezbollah, which the U.S. considers a terrorist organization.

He made the announcement Monday to federal prosecutors.

Sessions says a new task force will develop a plan to take the groups "off of our streets for good."

Last year, Sessions directed officials to pursue all possible charges against MS-13 members, including racketeering, gun and tax law violations.

MS-13 has become a prime target of President Donald Trump's administration amid its broader crackdown on immigration.

