LONDON (AP) — Britain plans to keep the 50-pound ($65) note part of its currency by introducing a new more secure version of its highest value bill.

The Bank of England said Saturday the new 50-pound note will be printed on thin, flexible polymer with extra security measures to prevent forgeries.

Officials say the public will be consulted over which British figure will adorn the new bill.

The new note will not be introduced until the newest version of the 20-pound note enters circulation in 2020.

Bank officials say polymer is cleaner and more durable than paper money and also allows for extra security features to be added.

It is already being used in Britain 5-pound and 10-pound notes.

