ISTANBUL (AP) — The Latest on the mystery surrounding fate of Saudi journalist who disappeared while visiting kingdom's consulate in Istanbul (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

The European Union is adding its weight to international demands for official clarifications about what happened to missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini was asked on Tuesday by The Associated Press about Khashoggi.

She says the bloc stands side-by-side with the United States in urging authorities to clear up the journalist's disappearance in Turkey a week ago.

She says: "On this, let me subscribe 100 percent (to) what (U.S.) secretary (of state Mike) Pompeo said just a few hours ago. We are fully aligned with the United States on this, with the U.S. position on this."

She added: "We expect a thorough investigation and full transparency from the Saudi authorities on what has happened."

___

1:50 p.m.

The U.N. human rights office says the disappearance of a Saudi journalist from the Saudi Consulate in Turkey's largest city is "of serious concern," and is urging the two countries to cooperate in investigating it.

Rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani says it would be "truly shocking" if reports of the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi are confirmed.

Shamdasani said during a U.N. briefing on Tuesday in Geneva that the rights office is urging Turkey and Saudi Arabia to cooperate and conduct an "impartial and independent investigation" into Khashoggi's disappearance in Istanbul, and "to make the findings public."

She didn't call for a U.N. or other international investigations.

Turkish prosecutors are already investigating the disappearance of Khashoggi, who has written columns critical of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

___

1:15 p.m.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry says Turkish authorities will search the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul as part of an investigation into missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The ministry says in a statement released on Tuesday that Saudi authorities have notified Ankara that they were "open to cooperation" and would allow the consulate building to be searched.

The ministry didn't say when the premises would be searched.

Khashoggi disappeared a week ago after entering the consulate to obtain paperwork required for his marriage to his Turkish fiancee.

Turkish officials have alleged he was killed in the compound while Saudis officials said he left the building unharmed.

___

8: 20 a.m.

The Washington Post has published an image it described as the last surveillance photograph of its missing Saudi contributor.

The Post's image showed Jamal Khashoggi walking into the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul a week ago. Khashoggi disappeared immediately afterward.

The image released on Tuesday bore a date and date stamp. The Post said "a person close to the investigation" shared the image with them.

The 59-year-old Khashoggi went missing while on a visit to the consulate in Istanbul for paperwork to marry his Turkish fiancée.

Turkish officials and Khashoggi's friends have told The Associated Press they fear the writer was killed at the consulate. Saudi Arabia has denied the allegations as "baseless," but offered no evidence to show he ever left the building.

