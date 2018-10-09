MOSCOW (AP) — A motorway bridge over the Trans-Siberian Railway has collapsed, injuring a truck driver and nearly missing a train that was passing underneath.

Russian officials said the driver of a truck who was crossing the bridge as it collapsed on Tuesday was hospitalized with injuries. They said the accident happened in the city of Svobodny in Russia's far-eastern Amur region, near the border with China.

The collapse halted traffic on a segment of the 7,000-kilometer-long (4,350-mile) Trans-Siberian Railway, the world's longest railroad line. The railway links Moscow with Vladivostok.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.