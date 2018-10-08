SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The two men hoping to be California's next governor are set to meet Monday for what's likely to be their only debate ahead of the November election.

Republican John Cox and Democrat Gavin Newsom will square off at San Francisco public radio station KQED. The hour-long debate will not be televised but will be broadcast on public radio stations around the state.

It will be a crucial opportunity for Cox, who has trailed in polls and fundraising, to get his message out or try to trip up Newsom, though the impact on voters from a radio-only daytime debate could be limited.

The race for governor is one of the top contests in the Nov. 6 election as Democrats try to solidify their control over California's state government, which has taken a leading role in the liberal resistance to President Donald Trump.

The state is home to some of the nation's most closely watched congressional races, which could be crucial to determining whether the GOP can hold onto its majority in the U.S. House.

A September poll by the Public Policy Institute of California showed Newsom with a comfortable but shrinking lead over Cox — 51 percent to 39 percent with 7 percent undecided among likely voters. Newsom led 55-31 in the institute's July poll. The September survey had a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

Campaign finance records show Newsom had $16 million in the bank on Sept. 22, compared with $1.7 million for Cox.

Cox is a lawyer, accountant and investor from the San Diego area who has never held elected office. He has decried California's high cost of living, pledging to reduce taxes and regulations that he says drive up the cost to live in the nation's most populous state.

Newsom, California's lieutenant governor and the former mayor of San Francisco, is running on his willingness to make bold decisions and his opposition to Trump.

Cox and Newsom agreed to meet after months of back and forth over when and where to debate, with each candidate rejecting forums accepted by the other.

For a while, it appeared they would not debate at all. There are no more debates between the two scheduled ahead of the election.

The debate will be broadcast at 10 a.m. during KQED's public affairs show, "Forum." It will follow the show's typical format without strict time limits or rules. The station's political editor, Scott Shafer, will moderate.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.