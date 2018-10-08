HONOLULU (AP) — Workers at some of Hawaii's most iconic hotels are joining a national strike.

About 2,700 Marriott employees on Oahu and Maui on Monday joined the strike that began last week in Boston, San Francisco and other cities.

They work at four Waikiki properties operated by Marriott, including The Royal Hawaiian Hotel, an historic institution famous for its pink exterior.

Workers at the Sheraton Maui are also striking.

Waikiki Beach Marriott workers are not currently striking.

Workers are picketing the properties.

Leaders of the Unite Here Local 5 union say they have not reached agreement with management on a union demand for workers to be paid enough so they only need one job to support themselves.

Marriott officials in Hawaii did not immediately respond to voice mail messages seeking comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.