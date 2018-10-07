CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has spiked 7 cents a gallon over the past two weeks, costing $2.97.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says that's 41 cents a gallon higher than at this time last year.

Lundberg said Sunday that rising crude oil prices are the main reason for the increase at the pump.

The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states is $3.82 a gallon in Los Angeles. The lowest average is $2.58 in Houston.

The average price of diesel also rose 7 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.28.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.